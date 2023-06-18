Short Interest in Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) Expands By 19.1%

Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,560,000 shares, a growth of 19.1% from the May 15th total of 2,990,000 shares. Currently, 11.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 481,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.4 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Whole Earth Brands

In related news, CFO Bernardo Fiaux acquired 19,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.25 per share, with a total value of $64,876.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,662.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders purchased 33,515 shares of company stock valued at $107,318 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Whole Earth Brands

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FREE. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 84.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 8,450 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 9,589 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Whole Earth Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $149,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Whole Earth Brands by 5.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Whole Earth Brands by 176.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 311,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after buying an additional 198,392 shares during the period. 64.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Whole Earth Brands Stock Performance

Whole Earth Brands stock opened at $3.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Whole Earth Brands has a 1-year low of $2.09 and a 1-year high of $6.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.71 million, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.69 and its 200 day moving average is $3.24.

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $132.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.49 million. Whole Earth Brands had a negative return on equity of 25.99% and a negative net margin of 15.05%. Research analysts forecast that Whole Earth Brands will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on FREE shares. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Whole Earth Brands from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Imperial Capital started coverage on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.25 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.85.

About Whole Earth Brands

Act II Global Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to focus on the business of following sector: consumer packaged goods, consumables and hospitality including restaurants. The company was founded on August 16, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

