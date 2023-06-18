Short Interest in abrdn Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO) Increases By 19.0%

abrdn Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 72,500 shares, a growth of 19.0% from the May 15th total of 60,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Institutional Trading of abrdn Global Income Fund

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in abrdn Global Income Fund by 48.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of abrdn Global Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of abrdn Global Income Fund during the first quarter worth $64,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of abrdn Global Income Fund during the first quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of abrdn Global Income Fund during the first quarter worth $83,000. 6.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get abrdn Global Income Fund alerts:

abrdn Global Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of FCO stock opened at $5.60 on Friday. abrdn Global Income Fund has a twelve month low of $4.30 and a twelve month high of $5.90.

abrdn Global Income Fund Announces Dividend

About abrdn Global Income Fund

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.00%.

(Get Rating)

Abrdn Global Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Global Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Global Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.