Sorrento Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:SRNEQ) Shares Down 5.1%

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRNEQ – Get Rating) shares fell 5.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.33 and last traded at $0.35. 1,178,114 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 18,669,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.36.

Sorrento Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.31.

Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development, and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It operates through the Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex segments. The Sorrento Therapeutics segment consists of developing a portfolio of next generation treatments for three major therapeutic areas: cancer, infectious disease, and pain.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.