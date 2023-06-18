Short Interest in Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO) Increases By 19.4%

Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 444,300 shares, a growth of 19.4% from the May 15th total of 372,100 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 232,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DAO shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Youdao from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $4.60 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Youdao from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $4.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Monday, March 20th.

Shares of NYSE DAO opened at $5.22 on Friday. Youdao has a 1 year low of $3.03 and a 1 year high of $10.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.49 and its 200 day moving average is $6.62.

Youdao ( NYSE:DAO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $169.39 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DAO. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Youdao during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Youdao during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Youdao during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Youdao during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Youdao during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors own 18.44% of the company’s stock.

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in the field of content, community, communication, and commerce in China. It operates through three segments: Learning Services, Smart Devices, and Online Marketing Services. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which cover topics and target people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications.

