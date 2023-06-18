Canacol Energy (TSE:CNE) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.80

Canacol Energy Ltd (TSE:CNE – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$10.80 and traded as high as C$11.71. Canacol Energy shares last traded at C$11.71, with a volume of 1,124 shares trading hands.

Canacol Energy Trading Up 1.4 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$10.93 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.80. The company has a market capitalization of C$399.31 million, a P/E ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.96.

Canacol Energy (TSE:CNE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.71 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$103.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$98.18 million. Canacol Energy had a net margin of 42.44% and a return on equity of 56.84%. On average, research analysts predict that Canacol Energy Ltd will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Canacol Energy Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas in Colombia. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total proved developed producing reserves of 236 billion cubic feet (Bcf) conventional natural gas; a total proved plus probable reserves of 607 Bcf conventional natural gas; and a total proved reserves of 368 Bcf conventional natural gas.

