Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.34

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.34 and traded as high as $1.51. Regulus Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.50, with a volume of 59,914 shares.

A number of research analysts have commented on RGLS shares. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Regulus Therapeutics from $20.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Regulus Therapeutics in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Regulus Therapeutics Trading Up 4.2 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.34.

Regulus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RGLS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.01). Research analysts predict that Regulus Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGLS. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 108.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 23,738 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 168,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 50,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 498.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 111,100 shares during the period. 55.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS8429, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical study for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

