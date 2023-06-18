Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.84

Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$12.84 and traded as high as C$13.75. Martinrea International shares last traded at C$13.48, with a volume of 994,202 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Martinrea International from C$16.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Martinrea International from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. CIBC boosted their price target on Martinrea International from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Cormark cut their price target on Martinrea International from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Martinrea International from C$16.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

Martinrea International Stock Down 1.2 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.00 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.84. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 6.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.86, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Martinrea International Announces Dividend

Martinrea International ( TSE:MRE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.58 by C($0.04). Martinrea International had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The business had revenue of C$1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.24 billion. Analysts forecast that Martinrea International Inc. will post 2.3050542 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Martinrea International’s payout ratio is 10.00%.

Insider Activity

In other Martinrea International news, Senior Officer Alfredo Alonso acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$10.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,000.00. Company insiders own 13.55% of the company’s stock.

About Martinrea International

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

Further Reading

