Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $194.72

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV – Get Rating) (NYSE:FNV)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$194.72 and traded as high as C$195.14. Franco-Nevada shares last traded at C$192.25, with a volume of 1,062,335 shares.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FNV. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$210.00 to C$215.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$236.00 to C$235.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$210.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$240.00 to C$245.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$204.00 to C$222.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 23.26 and a current ratio of 28.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$204.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$194.73. The firm has a market cap of C$36.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.39, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.61.

Franco-Nevada last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported C$1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.05 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$373.64 million for the quarter. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 53.96% and a return on equity of 10.60%. On average, analysts expect that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 4.9238553 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.461 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is 38.66%.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

