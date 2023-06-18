Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.63

Shares of Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.63 and traded as high as $2.72. Orion Group shares last traded at $2.62, with a volume of 22,043 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on ORN. Noble Financial began coverage on shares of Orion Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Orion Group in a research note on Friday, June 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Orion Group Stock Down 1.5 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Orion Group ( NYSE:ORN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The construction company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.25). Orion Group had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $159.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.47 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Orion Group Holdings, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORN. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Orion Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Orion Group in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Orion Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Orion Group during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Orion Group by 84.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,176 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 7,397 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.19% of the company’s stock.

About Orion Group

Orion Group Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of specialty construction services in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the Marine and Concrete segments. The Marine segment includes the restoration, maintenance, dredging, and repair of marine transportation facilities, pipelines, bridges and causeways and environmental structures.

