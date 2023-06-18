Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.51

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.51 and traded as high as $6.39. Banco Santander (Brasil) shares last traded at $6.39, with a volume of 987,226 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Banco Santander (Brasil) in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Banco Santander (Brasil) presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.79 and its 200 day moving average is $5.51.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th were issued a $0.0816 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 25th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 43,160 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 12,158 shares during the last quarter. Deuterium Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) in the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) in the fourth quarter worth about $2,377,000. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. bought a new stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) in the fourth quarter worth about $562,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) in the third quarter worth about $235,000. Institutional investors own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Santander (Brasil)

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through Commercial Bank and Global Wholesale Banking segments. The Commercial Bank segment focuses on loans, cards, mortgages, consumer financing, payroll, agribusiness, micro credit, and corporate and private banking services.

