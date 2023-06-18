Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $74.63

Hochschild Mining plc (LON:HOC – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 74.63 ($0.93) and traded as high as GBX 82.86 ($1.04). Hochschild Mining shares last traded at GBX 82.35 ($1.03), with a volume of 2,492,211 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.25) price target on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.25) price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Thursday, April 27th.

Hochschild Mining Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 80.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 74.67. The company has a market cap of £423.66 million, a PE ratio of 8,235.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.53.

Hochschild Mining Company Profile

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. It holds 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru.

