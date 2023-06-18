Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400,000 shares, an increase of 18.8% from the May 15th total of 2,020,000 shares. Currently, 5.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 389,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.2 days.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BECN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Beacon Roofing Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.78.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, purchased 99,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.07 per share, for a total transaction of $5,999,791.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,171,964 shares in the company, valued at $911,379,877.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Clement Munroe Best III sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total transaction of $92,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,183 shares in the company, valued at $3,591,054.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, acquired 99,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.07 per share, with a total value of $5,999,791.60. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 15,171,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $911,379,877.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,910 shares of company stock worth $1,558,209 in the last quarter. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BECN. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,645,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,771 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 467.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,313,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,141 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the fourth quarter valued at $52,577,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 301.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 849,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,969,000 after purchasing an additional 637,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the fourth quarter valued at $23,585,000.

NASDAQ BECN opened at $79.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.94. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 1 year low of $45.71 and a 1 year high of $80.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 1.58.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 27.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

