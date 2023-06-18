ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:SCO) Share Price Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $25.62

ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:SCO – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $25.62 and traded as high as $26.11. ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil shares last traded at $25.33, with a volume of 1,948,964 shares trading hands.
ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil Trading Down 2.6 %
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.62.
Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCO. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil during the first quarter worth $46,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil by 7,926.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 8,085 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil during the first quarter worth $253,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil during the second quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil during the first quarter worth $293,000.
ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil Company Profile
The ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil (SCO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg WTI Crude Oil Subindex index. The fund provides -2x the daily return of an index of futures contracts on light sweet crude oil. SCO was launched on Nov 24, 2008 and is managed by ProShares.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil (SCO)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/12 – 6/16
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.