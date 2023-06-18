Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.89

Ampco-Pittsburgh Co. (NYSE:AP – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.89 and traded as high as $3.04. Ampco-Pittsburgh shares last traded at $2.91, with a volume of 15,042 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Ampco-Pittsburgh in a report on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.01 million, a P/E ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 0.92.

Ampco-Pittsburgh ( NYSE:AP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $104.80 million during the quarter. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a return on equity of 1.50% and a net margin of 0.36%.

In other Ampco-Pittsburgh news, Director Robert Demichiei bought 18,182 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.29 per share, for a total transaction of $41,636.78. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,602.29. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders acquired 32,489 shares of company stock worth $76,694 in the last quarter. 31.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Auto Owners Insurance Co purchased a new position in Ampco-Pittsburgh in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $608,000. Tejara Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh during the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 660,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,167,000 after acquiring an additional 13,025 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.87% of the company’s stock.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp. is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom designed engineering products. It operates through the Forged and Cast Engineered Products, and Air and Liquid Processing segments. The Forged and Cast Engineered Products segment produces forged hardened steel rolls, cast rolls and open-die forged products.

