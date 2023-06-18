Sprott Nickel Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:NIKL) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Shares of Sprott Nickel Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:NIKL – Get Rating) rose 1.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $22.19 and last traded at $22.04. Approximately 2,044 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 2,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.72.

Sprott Nickel Miners ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.34.

About Sprott Nickel Miners ETF

(Get Rating)

The Sprott Nickel Miners ETF (NIKL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Sprott Nickel Miners index. The fund tracks an index of nickel related companies around the globe. Securities are selected based on revenue and weighted by market-cap. NIKL was launched on Mar 21, 2023 and is managed by Sprott.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Nickel Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Nickel Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.