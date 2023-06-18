Alstom (EPA:ALO) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $25.18

Alstom SA (EPA:ALO – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €25.18 ($27.08) and traded as high as €27.05 ($29.09). Alstom shares last traded at €26.45 ($28.44), with a volume of 1,529,615 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €33.00 ($35.48) target price on shares of Alstom in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. UBS Group set a €37.00 ($39.78) target price on shares of Alstom in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.

Alstom Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is €24.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €25.19.

About Alstom

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, Central Asia, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions comprising people movers and monorails, light rails, metros, commuter trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; asset optimization, cybersecurity, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

