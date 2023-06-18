Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $11.71

Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$11.71 and traded as high as C$13.44. Aecon Group shares last traded at C$13.07, with a volume of 364,279 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Aecon Group from C$13.75 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Aecon Group from C$12.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Aecon Group from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Aecon Group from C$16.00 to C$14.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Desjardins raised Aecon Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$14.35.

Get Aecon Group alerts:

Aecon Group Stock Down 1.7 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.19 and a 200 day moving average price of C$11.73. The stock has a market capitalization of C$804.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.78.

Aecon Group Dividend Announcement

Aecon Group ( TSE:ARE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported C($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.24) by C$0.09. Aecon Group had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 0.80%. The firm had revenue of C$1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.03 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Aecon Group Inc. will post 0.8468354 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. Aecon Group’s payout ratio is 121.31%.

Aecon Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aecon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.