Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Short Interest Up 18.5% in May

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,320,000 shares, an increase of 18.5% from the May 15th total of 14,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,950,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.9 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on INVH shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.50 price objective for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Invitation Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invitation Homes

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Invitation Homes by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 14,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. lifted its stake in Invitation Homes by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 12,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Invitation Homes by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Invitation Homes by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 337,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,541,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Invitation Homes by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 653,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,964 shares during the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invitation Homes Trading Up 0.2 %

Invitation Homes stock opened at $34.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.49 and a 200-day moving average of $32.02. Invitation Homes has a one year low of $28.52 and a one year high of $40.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $21.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.91.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 17.88%. The business had revenue of $589.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.07 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Invitation Homes will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Invitation Homes Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 155.22%.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

