FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Short Interest Up 18.7% in May

FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,650,000 shares, an increase of 18.7% from the May 15th total of 1,390,000 shares. Currently, 5.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 253,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.5 days.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in FTI Consulting in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in FTI Consulting in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FTI Consulting in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in FTI Consulting by 653.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 211 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in FTI Consulting by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of FCN stock opened at $193.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 30.90 and a beta of 0.28. FTI Consulting has a 52-week low of $140.09 and a 52-week high of $205.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $188.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FCN shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on FTI Consulting from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on FTI Consulting in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.
