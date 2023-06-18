ETAO International (NASDAQ:ETAO) Shares Down 4.5%

Shares of ETAO International Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ETAO – Get Rating) fell 4.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.59 and last traded at $0.59. 68,830 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 711,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.62.

ETAO International Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ETAO International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETAO. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in shares of ETAO International in the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of ETAO International in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ETAO International in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000.

About ETAO International

ETAO International Co, Ltd., a digital healthcare company, provides medical care and biomedical technologies to patients in China. It is involved in designing an ecosystem that consist of hospitals, specialized clinics, artificial intelligence/big data diagnosis, medical analysis services, biotechnology companies, and an insurance agency company that enables patient to receive medical assistance and healthcare services.

