Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Short Interest Update

Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,860,000 shares, an increase of 18.5% from the May 15th total of 1,570,000 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 375,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on CNXC shares. TheStreet downgraded Concentrix from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Concentrix in a report on Monday, March 27th. Bank of America increased their target price on Concentrix from $157.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Concentrix in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock.

Get Concentrix alerts:

Concentrix Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ CNXC opened at $83.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.49. Concentrix has a 12-month low of $82.14 and a 12-month high of $151.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.79.

Concentrix Dividend Announcement

Concentrix ( NASDAQ:CNXC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.40 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Concentrix had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 6.42%. Equities research analysts expect that Concentrix will post 10.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.98%.

Institutional Trading of Concentrix

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in Concentrix by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,889,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,938,000 after acquiring an additional 138,840 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Concentrix by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,153,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,762,000 after acquiring an additional 11,443 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Concentrix by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,668,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,103,000 after acquiring an additional 35,619 shares during the period. Impactive Capital LP increased its position in Concentrix by 401.8% in the 1st quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 1,651,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322,042 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its position in Concentrix by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,529,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,853,000 after acquiring an additional 98,281 shares during the period. 92.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Concentrix

(Get Rating)

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; analytics and actionable insights; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Concentrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.