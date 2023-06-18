Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFPP) Shares Down 1.6%

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFPP – Get Rating)’s share price fell 1.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $22.10 and last traded at $22.40. 16,005 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 16,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.76.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Trading Down 1.6 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.95.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a $0.422 dividend. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

