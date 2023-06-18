CGN Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 8,494 Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

CGN Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DUHP. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 114.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $88,000.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DUHP opened at $26.25 on Friday. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 52-week low of $21.09 and a 52-week high of $26.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.10 and its 200 day moving average is $24.84.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Profile

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

