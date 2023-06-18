CGN Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

CGN Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Get Rating) by 48.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,488 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the quarter. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVOO. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $81,000.

Get Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

IVOO opened at $87.35 on Friday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a twelve month low of $73.93 and a twelve month high of $92.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.76. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.13.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies. IVOO was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.