CGN Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

CGN Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Get Rating) by 48.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,488 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the quarter. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVOO. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $81,000.
Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Stock Down 0.4 %
IVOO opened at $87.35 on Friday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a twelve month low of $73.93 and a twelve month high of $92.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.76. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.13.
Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies. IVOO was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
