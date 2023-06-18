CGN Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 6,370 Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

CGN Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,675,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,140,000 after acquiring an additional 821,851 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 66.7% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 4,391,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757,215 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,239,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,811 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,141,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,487,000 after purchasing an additional 398,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Index Fund Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 3,671,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,628,000 after purchasing an additional 391,601 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Value ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:DFIV opened at $33.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.90 and its 200-day moving average is $32.22. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 1-year low of $25.52 and a 1-year high of $33.85.

About Dimensional International Value ETF

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

