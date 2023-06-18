InTrack Investment Management Inc Sells 112 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

InTrack Investment Management Inc trimmed its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up approximately 1.1% of InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 17,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 14,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,096,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911 shares in the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of PEP opened at $186.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $256.31 billion, a PE ratio of 39.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.99. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $156.16 and a 1-year high of $196.88.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $17.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 53.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.265 per share. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 106.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.25.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

