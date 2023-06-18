Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Acquired by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,993 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Fortinet by 236.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 840 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. 64.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortinet Trading Down 1.1 %

Fortinet stock opened at $72.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.92, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $57.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.15. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.61 and a 1 year high of $74.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 20.46% and a negative return on equity of 282.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 5,826 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total transaction of $358,823.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,727,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,830,887,038.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 5,826 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total transaction of $358,823.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,727,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,830,887,038.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.23, for a total transaction of $344,561.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,572 shares in the company, valued at $311,947.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 67,133 shares of company stock worth $4,434,767. Corporate insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Friday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Fortinet from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded Fortinet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Fortinet from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.57.

Fortinet Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

