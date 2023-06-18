Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. Purchases Shares of 6,602 International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IP. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,364,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,124,403,000 after buying an additional 218,754 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,909,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $273,915,000 after buying an additional 642,960 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 6,365,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $229,537,000 after buying an additional 283,600 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,839,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $202,214,000 after purchasing an additional 413,320 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,160,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $191,991,000 after purchasing an additional 557,451 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get International Paper alerts:

International Paper Price Performance

Shares of IP opened at $31.98 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.29. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $29.00 and a fifty-two week high of $45.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.55.

International Paper Announces Dividend

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. International Paper had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that International Paper will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were given a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.78%. International Paper’s payout ratio is presently 51.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of International Paper from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, April 28th. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Joseph R. Saab sold 1,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $60,271.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,069.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

International Paper Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.