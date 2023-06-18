Rovin Capital UT ADV Sells 945 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Rovin Capital UT ADV reduced its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,792 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 945 shares during the period. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in State Street were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in State Street by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,410,077 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,997,806,000 after purchasing an additional 146,048 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in State Street by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,758,945 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,152,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,681 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in State Street by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,517,455 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $582,069,000 after purchasing an additional 60,433 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in State Street by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,031,661 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $467,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in State Street by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 4,161,803 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $322,831,000 after purchasing an additional 107,361 shares in the last quarter. 88.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get State Street alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on STT. UBS Group decreased their target price on State Street from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on State Street from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on State Street in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on State Street from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on State Street from $84.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.21.

State Street Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of STT stock opened at $73.77 on Friday. State Street Co. has a 1-year low of $58.62 and a 1-year high of $94.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $24.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.57.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 18.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

State Street Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. State Street’s payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at State Street

In other State Street news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 1,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total transaction of $123,660.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,263,039.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total value of $812,463.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 157,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,778,680.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 1,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total value of $123,660.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,263,039.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

State Street Company Profile

(Get Rating)

State Street Corp. engages in the provision of financial services to institutional investors. It operates through the Commercial and Financial, and Commercial Real Estate segments. The company was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.