Renaissance Investment Group LLC Sells 1,165 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Renaissance Investment Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,526 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,165 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $1,058,950,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 71.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CSCO opened at $52.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.80. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $38.60 and a one year high of $52.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $212.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.01.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 20.89%. The company had revenue of $14.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.12%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kristina M. Johnson sold 2,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total value of $141,724.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,239,887.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Kristina M. Johnson sold 2,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total value of $141,724.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,239,887.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $103,887.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,699,833. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,514 shares of company stock valued at $1,323,708 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on CSCO shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.52.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Featured Stories

