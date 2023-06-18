43,675 Shares in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMV) Bought by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 43,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,682,000. Empowered Funds LLC owned 1.09% of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TMV. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares in the first quarter worth $456,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares in the first quarter worth $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares during the second quarter valued at $802,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares by 2,403.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter.

Get Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares Price Performance

TMV opened at $117.53 on Friday. Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares has a 1 year low of $85.43 and a 1 year high of $183.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $115.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.57.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares Profile

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bear 3x Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.