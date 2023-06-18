Empirical Finance LLC Boosts Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,335 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 87.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at IDEXX Laboratories

In other news, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 2,187 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.02, for a total transaction of $1,025,746.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,985.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 2,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.02, for a total transaction of $1,025,746.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,985.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Lane sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.00, for a total transaction of $484,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,946,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,187 shares of company stock worth $6,402,047 in the last 90 days. 2.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $483.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.08. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $317.06 and a 1 year high of $515.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $477.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $467.89.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $900.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $887.36 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 117.37% and a net margin of 20.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IDXX. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $543.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $527.86.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

