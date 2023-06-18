Rovin Capital UT ADV Buys Shares of 2,314 iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Rovin Capital UT ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $95.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $90.60 and a 200 day moving average of $89.11. The company has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $75.28 and a 1-year high of $96.30.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.