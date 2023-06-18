779 Shares in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) Acquired by Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in Fortis by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 9,467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Fortis by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 415,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,856,000 after purchasing an additional 25,113 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Fortis by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 114,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,595,000 after purchasing an additional 17,946 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in Fortis during the 4th quarter valued at $7,656,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Fortis by 1,306.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 213,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,101,000 after purchasing an additional 198,057 shares in the last quarter. 49.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FTS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Fortis in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Fortis in a research note on Friday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.75.

Fortis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FTS opened at $42.87 on Friday. Fortis Inc. has a one year low of $34.76 and a one year high of $48.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.74 and a 200-day moving average of $41.90. The company has a market capitalization of $20.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 12.42%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fortis Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 443,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 102,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,328 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

Featured Articles

