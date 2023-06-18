365,267 Shares in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Acquired by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 365,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,679,000. Empowered Funds LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Liberty Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Liberty Energy by 1,912.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Liberty Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Liberty Energy during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Energy during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in Liberty Energy by 84.1% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Liberty Energy stock opened at $13.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Liberty Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.71 and a twelve month high of $18.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.89 and its 200 day moving average is $14.23.

Liberty Energy Announces Dividend

Liberty Energy ( NYSE:LBRT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 12.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 5th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LBRT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Liberty Energy from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America cut Liberty Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays cut their target price on Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Liberty Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.35.

About Liberty Energy

Liberty Energy, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company was founded on December 21, 2016 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

