Empirical Finance LLC Boosts Stock Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $369.10 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $332.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $324.71. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $230.44 and a 12 month high of $377.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.96, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by $0.92. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.14% and a net margin of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 20.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $376.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $413.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $411.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $390.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.46.

Insider Activity at Parker-Hannifin

In related news, VP William R. Bowman sold 2,403 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.65, for a total value of $859,432.95. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,988,512.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP William R. Bowman sold 2,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.65, for a total transaction of $859,432.95. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,988,512.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Lee C. Banks sold 29,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.84, for a total value of $9,936,413.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,881,307.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,526 shares of company stock valued at $11,618,868. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Stories

