Empowered Funds LLC Boosts Position in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) by 484.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 24,951 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Middleby were worth $4,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Middleby during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Middleby during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Middleby by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Middleby by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Middleby in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Middleby

In related news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total transaction of $35,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,256 shares in the company, valued at $1,022,660.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Middleby Stock Performance

Shares of Middleby stock opened at $144.56 on Friday. The Middleby Co. has a one year low of $120.30 and a one year high of $162.02. The company has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.40.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.26. Middleby had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.97 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Middleby Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Middleby from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Middleby from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Middleby in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Middleby from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.63.

Middleby Profile

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

