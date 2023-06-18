Empowered Funds LLC Takes Position in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW)

Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 111,201 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,635,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in International Seaways by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 11,977 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in International Seaways by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 49,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 7,125 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in International Seaways by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,280,445 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,180,000 after acquiring an additional 16,434 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in International Seaways by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,838,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,162,000 after acquiring an additional 136,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in International Seaways by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,465,109 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,511,000 after acquiring an additional 64,562 shares in the last quarter. 84.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Seaways alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total transaction of $36,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,999,347.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,000 shares of company stock worth $154,910. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

International Seaways Price Performance

Several research firms recently commented on INSW. B. Riley boosted their price target on International Seaways from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of International Seaways in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on International Seaways from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on International Seaways from $58.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on International Seaways in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.60.

Shares of NYSE INSW opened at $37.65 on Friday. International Seaways, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.89 and a twelve month high of $53.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.30.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.34. International Seaways had a return on equity of 39.81% and a net margin of 54.60%. The business had revenue of $287.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that International Seaways, Inc. will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current year.

International Seaways Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.21%. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.16%.

International Seaways Profile

(Get Rating)

International Seaways, Inc engages in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. The Crude Tankers segment consists of a fleet of vessels that transport unrefined petroleum. The Product Carriers segment focuses on crude and refined petroleum products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Seaways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Seaways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.