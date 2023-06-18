Empowered Funds LLC Has $4.72 Million Stock Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,408 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $4,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in Marriott International by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC increased its holdings in Marriott International by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $417,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Marriott International by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 79,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,824,000 after purchasing an additional 6,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 53,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,010,000 after acquiring an additional 5,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total value of $101,912.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,480,421.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total value of $101,912.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,480,421.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peggy Fang Roe sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.13, for a total value of $271,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,239,510.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,984 shares of company stock worth $3,346,649. Corporate insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Marriott International Trading Down 0.2 %

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MAR shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Marriott International from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com raised Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Marriott International from $187.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Marriott International from $195.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Marriott International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $204.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.00.

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $176.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $53.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $173.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.07. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.01 and a 1 year high of $183.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.23. Marriott International had a return on equity of 272.54% and a net margin of 12.34%. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This is an increase from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.33%.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

