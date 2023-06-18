Empowered Funds LLC Acquires 77,385 Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) by 164.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 124,478 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,385 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.23% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals worth $4,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,680,242 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $192,276,000 after buying an additional 59,794 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,420,534 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,340,000 after purchasing an additional 50,414 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,383,345 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,015,000 after purchasing an additional 112,865 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,243,522 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,006,547 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,903,000 after purchasing an additional 57,637 shares in the last quarter. 99.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SUPN opened at $33.77 on Friday. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.66 and a 1 year high of $42.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.49 and a 200-day moving average of $37.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.94 and a beta of 1.03.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SUPN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.17. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The firm had revenue of $153.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Supernus Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SUPN. StockNews.com began coverage on Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. Its commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

