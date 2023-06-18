Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Short Interest Update

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,010,000 shares, a growth of 19.5% from the May 15th total of 5,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $128.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $134.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.27. The company has a market cap of $23.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.05. Diamondback Energy has a 12 month low of $103.71 and a 12 month high of $168.95.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.33 by ($0.23). Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 47.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.20 EPS. Diamondback Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will post 18.22 EPS for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is presently 13.25%.

In other news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.10, for a total transaction of $990,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 164,980 shares in the company, valued at $21,793,858. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.10, for a total transaction of $990,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 164,980 shares in the company, valued at $21,793,858. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 11,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.13, for a total transaction of $1,532,708.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,091,842. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,100 shares of company stock worth $2,920,988 in the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Diamondback Energy

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 83.5% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 189 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 111.8% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 232.8% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FANG shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $166.00 to $182.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Diamondback Energy from $168.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Diamondback Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.18.

About Diamondback Energy

(Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.