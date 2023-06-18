Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires 414 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,442 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Illumina were worth $3,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Illumina by 312.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 3.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 237,118 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $82,853,000 after purchasing an additional 7,114 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 13.8% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 826 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Illumina by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 803 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Illumina by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,943 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $17,108,000 after buying an additional 4,548 shares during the period. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Illumina alerts:

Illumina Stock Performance

Shares of Illumina stock opened at $205.87 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.28. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $173.45 and a 12-month high of $248.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The life sciences company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 100.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ILMN. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Illumina from $235.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Illumina in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Illumina from $224.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Illumina from $300.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.70.

Illumina Profile

(Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.