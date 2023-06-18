27,318 Shares in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Bought by Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 27,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,017,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

BND opened at $72.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.24. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $69.09 and a 52-week high of $77.18.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.187 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

