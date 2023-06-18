Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 7,408 Shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,158 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,408 shares during the quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.06% of Fluor worth $2,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fluor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $631,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluor during the first quarter worth $2,289,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Fluor by 267.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 34,545 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 25,136 shares in the last quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL purchased a new stake in Fluor in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 132,465 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,591,000 after purchasing an additional 14,244 shares during the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Fluor from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Fluor in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Fluor from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.86.

Fluor stock opened at $29.09 on Friday. Fluor Co. has a 1-year low of $21.67 and a 1-year high of $38.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.53 and its 200 day moving average is $32.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Fluor had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 9.84%. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fluor Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

