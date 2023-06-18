Alpha Finance Lab Price Reaches $0.11 on Major Exchanges (ALPHA)

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 18th. Alpha Finance Lab has a total market cap of $112.18 million and approximately $2.35 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000424 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Alpha Finance Lab has traded up 0.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003397 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00007074 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000534 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00015311 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab Profile

Alpha Finance Lab (CRYPTO:ALPHA) is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Alpha Finance Lab’s official message board is blog.alphafinance.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab. Alpha Finance Lab’s official website is alphafinance.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level.

Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain.

The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking.”

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Finance Lab should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alpha Finance Lab using one of the exchanges listed above.

