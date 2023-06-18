Acasti Pharma (ACST) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 19th.

Acasti Pharma Price Performance

Shares of ACST stock opened at $0.58 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.65 million, a P/E ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.52. Acasti Pharma has a 12 month low of $0.34 and a 12 month high of $0.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Acasti Pharma stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 90,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.20% of Acasti Pharma as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Acasti Pharma Company Profile

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for cardiovascular diseases. It is evaluating strategic partnerships for the clinical development of CaPre. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

