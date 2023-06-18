VIA optronics (VIAO) to Release Earnings on Monday

VIA optronics (NYSE:VIAO – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 19th.
VIA optronics (NYSE:VIAO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $56.06 million during the quarter. VIA optronics had a negative net margin of 4.62% and a negative return on equity of 17.25%.
VIA optronics Price Performance
Shares of VIAO opened at $2.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.56. VIA optronics has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $4.00.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On VIA optronics
About VIA optronics
VIA optronics AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides display solutions worldwide. It also develops, manufactures, and sells customized and application-specific metal mesh touch sensors and electrode base film materials for use in touch modules or other touch products. In addition, the company offers interactive display solutions, including curved display panels and solutions integrating multiple display touch assemblies; and optical bonding services, as well as licenses optical bonding process and sells related equipment.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VIA optronics (VIAO)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/12 – 6/16
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
Receive News & Ratings for VIA optronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIA optronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.