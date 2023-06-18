VIA optronics (VIAO) to Release Earnings on Monday

VIA optronics (NYSE:VIAO – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 19th.

VIA optronics (NYSE:VIAO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $56.06 million during the quarter. VIA optronics had a negative net margin of 4.62% and a negative return on equity of 17.25%.

Shares of VIAO opened at $2.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.56. VIA optronics has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $4.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in VIA optronics stock. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in VIA optronics AG ( NYSE:VIAO Get Rating ) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,627,166 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,053 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 7.18% of VIA optronics worth $4,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 18.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VIA optronics AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides display solutions worldwide. It also develops, manufactures, and sells customized and application-specific metal mesh touch sensors and electrode base film materials for use in touch modules or other touch products. In addition, the company offers interactive display solutions, including curved display panels and solutions integrating multiple display touch assemblies; and optical bonding services, as well as licenses optical bonding process and sells related equipment.

