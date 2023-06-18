Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$1.98–$1.68 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$1.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $103.00 million-$106.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $104.95 million.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Surmodics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Surmodics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Get Surmodics alerts:

Surmodics Price Performance

SRDX stock opened at $25.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.71. Surmodics has a 52-week low of $16.00 and a 52-week high of $39.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Institutional Trading of Surmodics

Surmodics ( NASDAQ:SRDX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.09. Surmodics had a negative net margin of 34.92% and a negative return on equity of 18.98%. The business had revenue of $27.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.99 million. Equities research analysts expect that Surmodics will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRDX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Surmodics by 10.5% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Surmodics by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 11,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Surmodics by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Surmodics in the first quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in shares of Surmodics by 322.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 9,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 7,251 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

Surmodics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides performance coating technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical and biological components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Surmodics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surmodics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.