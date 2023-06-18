Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Bought by Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $7,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter worth about $43,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MMC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $168.00 to $192.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Up 0.3 %

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.72, for a total value of $988,460.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,612,787.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MMC opened at $181.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $89.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.35, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.94. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.33 and a 52 week high of $182.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.72.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.