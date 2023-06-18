Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Grows Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares during the quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in KLA were worth $4,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in KLA by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,168,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,948,742,000 after acquiring an additional 180,374 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of KLA by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,576,855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $969,882,000 after purchasing an additional 16,552 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in KLA by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,074,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $759,532,000 after buying an additional 385,420 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in KLA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $572,224,000. Finally, Amundi raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,492,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $625,340,000 after acquiring an additional 298,731 shares during the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.55, for a total transaction of $1,492,366.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,984,229.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other KLA news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.55, for a total transaction of $1,492,366.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,984,229.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 6,964 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.43, for a total value of $2,663,242.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,965,850.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,401 shares of company stock valued at $15,585,942. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $464.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market cap of $63.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $412.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $398.90. KLA Co. has a one year low of $250.20 and a one year high of $482.20.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.30 by $0.19. KLA had a return on equity of 167.59% and a net margin of 33.01%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 24.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.21%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on KLA in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of KLA from $505.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. KGI Securities lowered shares of KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $401.89.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

